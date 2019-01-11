NCPA Mumbai Dance Season hopes to bring dance out of the auditoriums

On January 13, the day the Chennai dance and music festival ends, another season of dance begins — this time in Mumbai. The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), which completes 50 years as the city’s cultural hub, will unveil its first edition of the month-long NCPA Mumbai Dance Season, which it hopes will give a boost to dance audienceship — and contribute to putting India’s financial nerve centre on the annual cultural map.

The season kicks off at the Sunken Garden at NCPA with an event that showcases seven folk forms of India. Thereon, ...