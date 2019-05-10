NDDB develops world's first complete parent-wise genome assembly of buffalo

Building upon the launch of INDUSCHIP, a customized genotyping chip for indigenous cattle and their crosses, Anand-based Development Board (NDDB) has now developed world's first complete parent-wise assembly of

Named as ' ABRO Murrah', the assembly of riverine buffaloes would provide more insights about

As per Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB, the genome assembly would also provide impetus for implementing genomic selection programme in buffaloes to achieve faster genetic progress in Indian population. Currently, buffaloes contribute to more than 50 per cent of India's production.

The estimated population of buffaloes in the world is 224.4 million, of which 219 million (97.58%) are in Asia. India has 113.3 million buffaloes, and they comprise approximately 50.5 per cent of the total world buffalo population.

According to Rath, buffaloes are more resistant to ticks and certain diseases. In comparison to cattle, buffalo contains high fat percentage.

"Buffaloes being most widely reared in the developing countries for production, developing a reference genome will help in deciphering biological differences and faster genetic improvement of buffaloes," he stated, while adding that the genome shall be India's contribution to genetic improvement of buffalo in the world.