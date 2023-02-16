JUST IN
Business Standard

380 tiger deaths since 2020 in India as population increases

Country has more than 70% of world's tiger count, expenditure on conversation project dipping

Topics
Tigers | wildlife | Wildlife and forest laws

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

tiger

India has recorded 380 tiger deaths since 2020, as a state-backed conservation project is awaited to give reasons for the fatalities.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 17:45 IST

