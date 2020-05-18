New challenges in Covid-19 times: Eased curbs, migrant testing & monsoon

India’s response to the public health emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic is set to become even more challenging, with migrant workers returning home, relaxations in lockdown rules, and the approaching monsoon. However, government sources and health experts indicate that now the focus could shift to developing a strategy to understand the spread of the virus amongst the population and target the testing accordingly.

As of mid-May, India is conducting 1.41 tests per 1,000 people. This is similar to Uganda’s response (1.45 tests per thousand), but is way behind ...