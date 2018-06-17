New digest: NSE-SGX licensing pact continues, US-China trade war, and more

NSE-SGX licensing pact to continue beyond August
An arbitrator appointed by the Bombay High Court has directed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to extend the agreement of Nifty-licensed products to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) until the arbitration concludes. The licensing agreement was to end in August 2018, which could now extend till early 2019. Read More
Mauritius wants India's help to become civilian satellite launch centre
Mauritius has sought India’s help on satellite technology in a bid to emerge as a civilian satellite launch centre, it is learnt. The island nation’s proposal has caught New Delhi by surprise. Read More
Your move, Mr Trump: Ball in US court as China hits back in trade war
China’s in-kind response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on $50 billion of imports from the nation left the global economy on the verge of a trade war. Read more
By-invite properties: Wealth may not suffice to open these doors for you
There is real estate, then there is luxury real estate, and then comes ultra-luxury real estate. But over and above these are 'by-invitation-only' properties. Read More
