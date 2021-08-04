New farmers' group meets to break deadlock in talks; frame MSP law

Even as both the houses of Parliament were once again adjourned today due to vociferous protests by the Opposition on a variety of issues, including the three farm acts, a group of claiming to represent over 100 groups across India gathered at a Gurudwara in Delhi, with the aim of breaking the deadlock between the protesting and the Government.

The group, which calls itself Rashtriya Kisan Morcha (RKM), said that amendments announced by the Centre on the three farm acts that were presented during 11 rounds of discussions are unacceptable to them but instead some fresh amendments could be incorporated to further assuage the concerns of the

That apart, the leaders also wanted a new law that will guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers.

“One grave concern of the farmers is that once the acts come into force, their ownership of agricultural land will cease. We have suggested amendments to the existing laws that will ensure it does not happen,” Ajit Chaudhary, one of the participants in the meeting said.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which has been spearheading the over six-month long farmers’ agitation in the capital, and is now holding farmers Parliament daily in Jantar Mantar, too discussed the contours of a proposed MSP guarantee law in its mock Parliament today.

“The Law will have basic five objectives, which are: improving the cost estimates, ensuring a formula that fixes a MSP which is 50 per cent over C2 or Comprehensive Cost of Production, operationalising this guarantee with 50 per cent procurement by the government, smarter market intervention by the government and ensuring that traders are required to pay at least MSP to farmers,” the SKM said in a statement.

The Lok Sabha proceedings meanwhile were adjourned for the day again on Wednesday after the passage of two bills, amid vociferous protests by the opposition over Pegasus snooping allegations and other issues.

As soon as the House met again at 3.30 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was moved by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

However, the opposition members continued their protest on the Pegasus snooping row as well other matters.

Amid the din, Tomar moved the bill, saying the proposed legislation will benefit coconut farmers in different states. Soon thereafter, the bill was passed without debate even as the opposition objected to the hasty approval to the bill. The bill has already been approved by the Rajya Sabha.

As the opposition uproar continued, Agrawal adjourned the proceedings for the day.