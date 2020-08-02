New religious complex like Angkor Wat in Ayodhya costing Rs 3,000 cr

As part of its efforts to accelerate growth in the state, the Adityanath government is developing the grand Ram temple and a host of other mega tourism projects in the backward Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Ayodhya, the Adityanath government has decided to develop religious tourist spots of nearby areas as well.

Chief minister Adityanath's dream project for this area is a religious complex named Ichchwakupuri, being built along the lines of Angkor Wat of Cambodia. The UP government has proposed to develop this religious complex in a bid to attract a large number of domestic and international tourists. According to officials, the project will not only increase tourist footfalls but also generate large-scale employment in the region. Besides, the state government has also decided to develop Ayodhya-Balrampur highway to attract tourists to the wildlife sanctuaries and noted Devi Patan temple in the area.





According to officials, the proposed religious complex will be developed on 1,900 acres, from Guptarghat in Ayodhya to Ram Janam Bhoomi temple. The estimated cost of the project would be Rs 3,000 crore. A four-lane road will link Ichchwakupuri complex from Gutarghat to the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway. On one side of the religious complex, the riverfront of Saryu will be developed. The complex will be divided in two parts with one dedicated to Vedic era, where visitors will get information about Hindu religion via audio-visual means. The project will also have Ashrams named after seers where people can perform Yajna, rituals and Yoga.

Officials working on the project of religious complex said the idea is to develop it with excellent facilities akin to Angkor Wat in Cambodia. Work on Satsang Bhawan, the tourist centre, Ram Katha Park, Queen Ho memorial park and various other projects is almost complete. At present, the state is implementing various developmental projects worth Rs 458.14 crore in Ayodhya. It has already started work on an international airport, new residential township and multi-level parking lot in Ayodhya.