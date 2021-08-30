New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming available on Sony LIV app
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand makes six changes in its playing 11
IND vs NZ WTC final toss: New Zealand wins toss and asks India to bat first
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
-
New Zealand on Monday reported what authorities said was the country's first recorded death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
The information was released by the health ministry following a review by an independent Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring board of the death of a woman after receiving the vaccine. The ministry's statement did not give the woman's age.
The board considered that the woman's death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, the statement said. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ's ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.
"This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine," the health ministry said.
The Pfizer media team in New Zealand did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.
The case has been referred to the coroner and the cause of death has not yet been determined, the health ministry said.
The independent board, however, did consider that the myocarditis was probably because of the vaccination.
The board also noted that there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination.
"The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of both Covid-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis," it added.
So far the Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines have been provisionally approved by New Zealand authorities.
However, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has been approved for rollout to the public.
New Zealand is battling an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 after nearly six months of being virus free.
It reported 53 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the current outbreak to 562.
A nationwide lockdown was enforced earlier this month to beat the spread of the Delta variant.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU