News digest: Auditors' exit, US-China trade war, power tariffs, and more

Auditors' exit: Institutional investors approach FinMin to resolve issue

Worried over the recent spate of resignations by auditors of listed companies, which led to a sharp drop in their stock prices, institutional investors have approached the finance ministry to resolve the issue. Read more

China blames US for 'largest-scale trade war' as tariffs kick in

The United States and China slapped tit-for-tat duties on $34 billion worth of each other's imports on Friday, with Beijing accusing Washington of triggering the "largest-scale trade war" as the world's two biggest economies sharply escalated their conflict. Read more

KKR picks up stake in HDFC Mutual Fund ahead of its much-awaited IPO

Global private equity major KKR has picked up a stake in HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), the country’s leading asset management company (AMC), ahead of its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). Read more

Power tariffs for farmers to be linked to water table

To check the overutilisation of groundwater, the Centre has proposed that states link power rates for farmers to the water table in the area concerned and water requirements for crops grown there. Read more