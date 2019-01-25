News digest: CBI books Chanda, sociologists to aid Cognizant, and more

-
CBI closes in on Chanda
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named ICICI Bank’s former managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, along with his firms, as “accused” in the Rs 3,250-crore Videocon loan case. Read more
Etihad wants to end exclusivity for JetPrivilege
Etihad Airways wants to open the JetPrivilege loyalty programme to other carriers as it negotiates fund infusion into the cash-strapped Mumbai-based airline. Jet’s loyalty programme is managed by Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL), a subsidiary company which is majority owned by Etihad. Read more
Cognizant hiring experts to read clients’ minds
Cognizant is hiring anthropologists and sociologists on its payroll as it tries to broaden customer base with differentiated offerings. This comes after the Nasdaq-listed IT services company hired doctors and paramedics. Read more
Siddhartha: The businessman who brews fortunes
In the winter of 1993, when Infosys, now India’s second largest IT services company, was getting a cold response to its IPO on Dalal Street, it was V G Siddhartha who, apart from Vallabh Bhansali of Enam Securities and Morgan Stanley, underwrote a fair chunk of the float. Read more
Jhaveri to step down as Citi India chief
Pramit Jhaveri, chief executive officer at Citibank NA, India and South Asia, has been appointed vice-chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory, Asia-Pacific, from April 1. Read more
