News digest: CBI books Chanda, sociologists to aid Cognizant, and more

closes in on Chanda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named ICICI Bank’s former managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, along with his firms, as “accused” in the Rs 3,250-crore Videocon loan case. Read more

wants to end exclusivity for JetPrivilege

Airways wants to open the JetPrivilege loyalty programme to other carriers as it negotiates fund infusion into the cash-strapped Mumbai-based airline. Jet’s loyalty programme is managed by Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL), a subsidiary company which is majority owned by Read more

Cognizant hiring experts to read clients’ minds

Cognizant is hiring anthropologists and sociologists on its payroll as it tries to broaden customer base with differentiated offerings. This comes after the Nasdaq-listed IT services company hired doctors and paramedics. Read more

Siddhartha: The businessman who brews fortunes

In the winter of 1993, when Infosys, now India’s second largest IT services company, was getting a cold response to its IPO on Dalal Street, it was V G who, apart from Vallabh Bhansali of Enam Securities and Morgan Stanley, underwrote a fair chunk of the float. Read more

Jhaveri to step down as Citi India chief

Pramit Jhaveri, chief executive officer at Citibank NA, India and South Asia, has been appointed vice-chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory, Asia-Pacific, from April 1. Read more