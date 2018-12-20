JUST IN
News digest: Centre to seek payout from RBI, NITI shows the way, and more

Statement comes a day after FM said govt doesn't need RBI money to bridge fiscal gap

New Delhi 

Subhash Chandra Garg

Centre to seek interim payout from RBI: Garg

A day after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asserted that the government did not need the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) money to bridge the fiscal gap, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Wednesday an interim dividend would be sought from the central bank. Read more


NITI unveils plan to make India $4-trillion economy

The Niti Aayog has said average annual growth of 8 per cent during 2018-19 to 2022-23, with the concluding year yielding 9-10 per cent expansion, is needed to generate sufficient jobs and make India. Read more

Maruti Suzuki trims FY19 growth forecast

Maruti Suzuki, which sells every second car in the domestic market, has revised its annual volume growth forecast to 8 per cent. The Suzuki-owned company has been logging a double-digit growth rate for four consecutive years. It had set a growth target in excess of 10 per cent for FY19. Read more

J&J says Indian regulators took samples from facilities

Indian drug authorities visited some of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) facilities on Wednesday and took “tests and samples” of its talcum powder, the company said in a statement. Read more

No relief for RCom yet as Jio refuses to play savior

The troubles for Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications (RCom) are far from over. In a meeting with top officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Reliance Jio Infocomm on Wednesday made it absolutely clear that in accordance with the agreement between the two operators, Jio would not be responsible for any previous liabilities of the latter. Read more
First Published: Thu, December 20 2018. 02:02 IST

