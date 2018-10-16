News digest: Data localisation norms, #MeToo campaign, SUV growth, and more

Card companies miss deadline for data norms

As the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) deadline for data localisation got over on Monday, almost all payments players claimed they were either fully compliant with the rules or were actively working towards it. For card companies, however, it was a different tale, with the three major players — Visa, Mastercard, and — yet to toe the line. Read More





In a move to boost its plans for international expansion, Byju’s, India’s biggest application, is working with to create education content for primary schools, said multiple sources close to the development. Read More Union Minister M J Akbar, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from nearly a dozen women, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist on Monday. As part of the #MeToo campaign in India, Ramani is one of the women to have levelled charges of sexual misconduct against Akbar from the time he was editor of a newspaper. Read More (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday urged global oil suppliers to review payment terms so as to provide some relief to a weak He was addressing oil ministers and chief executives of at an event in New Delhi. Read More The sharp rise in fuel prices has slowed the sales growth of utility vehicles (UVs), making it the slowest segment in the domestic passenger vehicles (PV) market this year. Read More