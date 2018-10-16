News digest: Data localisation norms, #MeToo campaign, SUV growth, and more

-
ALSO READ
News digest: RBI on banned notes, Birlas in 1-bn JV, Rupee fall and more
Payments providers write to RBI to reconsider data storage directive
News digest: PM calls meeting, Apple unveils largest iPhone yet, and more
News digest: Shivinder sues Malvinder, Jan-Dhan deposits, and more
News digest: HUL data controversy, Jaypee Infra, bank directors, and more
-
Card companies miss deadline for data norms
As the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) deadline for data localisation got over on Monday, almost all payments players claimed they were either fully compliant with the rules or were actively working towards it. For card companies, however, it was a different tale, with the three major players — Visa, Mastercard, and American Express — yet to toe the line. Read More
In a move to boost its plans for international expansion, Byju’s, India’s biggest e-learning application, is working with media conglomerate Disney to create education content for primary schools, said multiple sources close to the development. Read More
Akbar files defamation suit against scribe
Union Minister M J Akbar, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from nearly a dozen women, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani on Monday. As part of the #MeToo campaign in India, Ramani is one of the women to have levelled charges of sexual misconduct against Akbar from the time he was editor of a newspaper. Read More
Review payment terms for Rupee: PM to oil majors
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday urged global oil suppliers to review payment terms so as to provide some relief to a weak rupee. He was addressing oil ministers and chief executives of oil majors at an event in New Delhi. Read More
Costly diesel slows SUV growth
The sharp rise in fuel prices has slowed the sales growth of utility vehicles (UVs), making it the slowest segment in the domestic passenger vehicles (PV) market this year. Read More
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU