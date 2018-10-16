JUST IN
Data breach in India second highest after US in first half of 2018: Gemalto
Business Standard

News digest: Data localisation norms, #MeToo campaign, SUV growth, and more

From data localisation to #MeToo campaign, BS brings you the top stories

BS Web Team 

data

Card companies miss deadline for data norms
As the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) deadline for data localisation got over on Monday, almost all payments players claimed they were either fully compliant with the rules or were actively working towards it. For card companies, however, it was a different tale, with the three major players — Visa, Mastercard, and American Express — yet to toe the line. Read More

Byju’s, Disney tie-up to create content for primary school
In a move to boost its plans for international expansion, Byju’s, India’s biggest e-learning application, is working with media conglomerate Disney to create education content for primary schools, said multiple sources close to the development. Read More

Akbar files defamation suit against scribe
Union Minister M J Akbar, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from nearly a dozen women, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani on Monday. As part of the #MeToo campaign in India, Ramani is one of the women to have levelled charges of sexual misconduct against Akbar from the time he was editor of a newspaper. Read More

Review payment terms for Rupee: PM to oil majors
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday urged global oil suppliers to review payment terms so as to provide some relief to a weak rupee. He was addressing oil ministers and chief executives of oil majors at an event in New Delhi. Read More

Costly diesel slows SUV growth
The sharp rise in fuel prices has slowed the sales growth of utility vehicles (UVs), making it the slowest segment in the domestic passenger vehicles (PV) market this year. Read More
First Published: Tue, October 16 2018. 02:12 IST

