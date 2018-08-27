News digest: Data privacy, Ayushman Bharat, US-China trade war, and more

Amazon plans to invest $700 mn in Future Group

The Indian unit of Jeff Bezos-led Amazon has begun formal negotiations with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group to invest around $600-700 million for a 12 to 15 per cent stake in the retail major, it is learnt. The two entities have signed a term sheet to take the talks further, sources said. Although there’s nothing binding about a term sheet, it denotes the two sides have officially entered a pact. Read more

Sebi mulls data privacy policy

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will be coming up with a special policy to ensure data privacy for investors. Sources say the regulator is working on standard procedures for sharing and storing of investor data among market intermediaries and third parties. Read more

Gujarat expects seamless transition

Despite a mere Rs 36,000 annual family income, Vechatji Thakor, 48, is undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate and bladder stones at PSM Hospital in Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, without lying awake at night staring at the ceiling and fretting about the bill. Read more

US-China trade war: India sees an opportunity

India is looking to cash in on the trade gap left open by the ongoing tariff war between the US and China.So much so that the Ministry of Commerce has sent out letters to the industry and other government departments to seize the opportunity and boost trade with China. Read more