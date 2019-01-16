News digest: Drone policy 2.0, Zojila project, primary education, and more

Telecom firms stare at heavy financial blow

An adverse fallout of litigation on many unresolved issues in the Indian telecom sector may cost service providers a fortune. They might have to fork out Rs 1.25 trillion to Rs 1.5 trillion in important cases pending in the country’s courts, especially the Supreme Court. The government has filed the cases for recovering money. Read more

Goods delivery by drones gets closer to reality

The government has proposed allowing delivery of goods by drones, paving the way for commercial applications in the field. In 2.0, unveiled on Tuesday, the government has proposed permitting their operations beyond the visual line of sight. Read more

Amazon may hold back $1 billion investment plans for 2019

Jeff Bezos-led Amazon is likely to put any fresh investment on hold for the India business at least till the Lok Sabha elections are over and a new government is in place. Read more

to be bid out for third time

The Union government is set to invite tenders for a third time for its ambitious Zojila tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir as crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has surrendered the Rs 6,809-crore contract it bagged in 2017. Read more

Evidence of improving primary education in govt schools

For the first time since free school education was made a legal right, reading abilities of those attending Class V in government schools have improved. Read more