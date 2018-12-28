News digest: Financial package for farmers, new e-commerce policy, and more

-
ALSO READ
BJP chief Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar lay ground work for 2019 Lok Sabha battle
Mission 2019: Yogi likely to sweeten UP cane price amid sugar crisis
Political karma comes full circle for BJP as it returns to Hindutva
2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP seeks maximum support from Uttar Pradesh's kisans
Yogi Adityanath to lead 'Kamal Sandesh Bike Rally' in Varanasi on Saturday
-
Govt plans income support, free insurance for farmers
With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in mind, the government is looking at a sort of income support scheme for farmers, along with tweaking some existing programmes, to make them more beneficial and improve their acceptability among growers. Read more
7 PSBs to get Rs 286 bn via recap bonds
Seven public sector banks (PSBs) will receive a capital infusion of Rs 286 billion through the upcoming tranche of recapitalisation bonds by the end of this month, a government official said on Thursday. Read more
New draft policy on e-commerce to fix loopholes
A day after the government tightened norms for foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce, highly placed sources said a new draft policy, to be announced in a few weeks, would plug some of the loopholes that still weigh in favour of major players such as Amazon and Flipkart. Read more
Soon, top-end iPhones to be assembled in India
Apple will begin assembling its top-end iPhones in India through the local unit of Foxconn as early as 2019, the first time the Taiwanese contract manufacturer will have made the product in the country, according to a source familiar with the matter. Read more
The year of the audience
Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Badhaai Ho is the story of a 50-something middle class couple who suddenly realise that they are expecting a baby. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU