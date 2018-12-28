JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Paid maternity leave: FinMin raises questions over labour ministry's move
Business Standard

News digest: Financial package for farmers, new e-commerce policy, and more

Free crop insurance and tweaking the credit schemes are also being considered as part of the relief measures

BS Web team  |  New Delhi 

farmer
Representative image

Govt plans income support, free insurance for farmers

With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in mind, the government is looking at a sort of income support scheme for farmers, along with tweaking some existing programmes, to make them more beneficial and improve their acceptability among growers. Read more


7 PSBs to get Rs 286 bn via recap bonds

Seven public sector banks (PSBs) will receive a capital infusion of Rs 286 billion through the upcoming tranche of recapitalisation bonds by the end of this month, a government official said on Thursday. Read more


New draft policy on e-commerce to fix loopholes

A day after the government tightened norms for foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce, highly placed sources said a new draft policy, to be announced in a few weeks, would plug some of the loopholes that still weigh in favour of major players such as Amazon and Flipkart. Read more

Soon, top-end iPhones to be assembled in India

Apple will begin assembling its top-end iPhones in India through the local unit of Foxconn as early as 2019, the first time the Taiwanese contract manufacturer will have made the product in the country, according to a source familiar with the matter. Read more

The year of the audience

Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Badhaai Ho is the story of a 50-something middle class couple who suddenly realise that they are expecting a baby. Read more
First Published: Fri, December 28 2018. 02:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements