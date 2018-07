News digest: Fortis buy, MSP formulation, banks' stressed assets, and more

set for financial services foray; to lend to consumers and sellers



In a move that could disrupt the consumer lending segment, e-commerce giant is set to enter the financial services space, offering credit and insurance products to consumers and sellers on its platform. Read more Rs 800-900 bn needed to resolve large toxic loans, says PNB’s Sunil Mehta



IHH, TPG-backed in last lap for Fortis buy

likely to set up content company to drive data





Leading telecom player is planning to go big on content. In an interview to Business Standard on Tuesday, Managing Director (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal said the company was considering options such as floating a separate company, acquisitions as well as commissioning exclusive programmes as part of its strategy in the content space. Read more

formulation based on outdated methodology, inadequate sample size



Consider this. Tur, or arhar, a major crop consumed across India in the form of tur dal, is cultivated by about one million farmers in Karnataka. But, the Department of surveys only 89 tur/arhar farmers in the southern state to determine the average cost of tur cultivation.

The resolution of banks’ big-ticket stressed assets, those above Rs 5 billion, would need funds worth Rs 800-900 billion from domestic and international investors. So believes Sunil Mehta, who chaired the panel which recently gave a report on resolution of stressed loans. Read more As the controversy around unfolds, at least two prospective bidders stayed away from placing a final offer for acquiring a stake in the struggling hospital and diagnostics chain. Read more