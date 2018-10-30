News digest: Govt vs RBI, Lion Air crash, banking shares rise, and more

-
ALSO READ
News digest: Sensex rises, relief to power firms, GST benefits, and more
News digest: RBI rejects liquidity, CBI rejig, Airtel Africa, and more
News digest: RBI on banned notes, Birlas in 1-bn JV, Rupee fall and more
News digest: Stressed power assets, RIL market cap, fake news, and more
News digest: Govt turns down RBI bid, Patanjali's plan B, and more
-
Govt angry over being in dark on PCA, NPA norms
Amid differences between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry, officials said the government was upset with the central bank for not consulting it before finalising norms for prompt corrective action (PCA) and classification of non-performing assets (NPAs). The RBI did not discuss these at its board meetings either, a senior government official said. Read more
India, Japan sign $75-billion currency-swap agreement
In another move by the Modi regime to shore up the rupee and address current account deficit (CAD) woes, India and Japan on Monday inked an agreement to raise their emergency provision to increase the forex flow up to $75 billion from the current $50 billion. Read more
Banking shares lift mkts from 7-mth low
The benchmark indices brushed aside concerns about the autonomy of the central bank and jumped 2 per cent to post their biggest single-day gain in two weeks. Read more
DGCA seeks Lion Air crash details from Boeing, FAA
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Indian aviation regulator, has sought information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US on the Lion Air crash, which resulted in the deaths of 189 passengers aboard on Monday. Read more
Amazon Prime leads race to acquire Hindi blockbusters
Video-streaming service Amazon Prime is leading the race to buy digital rights for blockbuster Bollywood films, with its global peers Hotstar and Netflix trailing far behind. The only Indian over-the-top (OTT) service provider challenging the might of international players is Zee5. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU