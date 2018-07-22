News digest: GST Council cuts rates, Modi questions no-trust vote, and more

-
GST Council snips peak rate basket, approves simpler returns filing process
The Goods and Services Tax Council has pruned the list of items under the peak 28 per cent rate.
It said on Saturday that it was cutting the rates for consumer goods such as refrigerators, small TV sets, washing machines and vacuum cleaners – the estimated cost to the exchequer is at Rs 60 billion a year. Read more.
PM dismisses Oppn attempts at unity, questions motive behind no-trust vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dismissed opposition attempts at unity as an opportunity for the BJP and mocked Congress president for hugging him in Parliament, virtually calling it clingy behaviour.
At a farmer's rally, on his third visit to politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, Modi questioned the motive behind the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Read more. https://mybs.in/2VoU5gH
Tribunal rules in SpiceJet's favour, rejects Maran's Rs 13-bn claim
An arbitration tribunal has ruled in SpiceJet's favour, in a share purchase dispute with ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran. And, has rejected the latter’s Rs 13-billion claim for loss on account of non-issuance of share warrants.
The tribunal has, however, held that Maran will be entitled to a refund of Rs 5.79 billion, the subscription amount he made for warrants and preference shares. Even so, this will not result in a new liability for the airline, since it has already deposited the amount with the high court in Delhi, said a source close to the airline. Read more.
Redundant mobile apps of various govt agencies slowing Digital India drive
It’s raining mobile applications from various ministries and agencies, apparently to give a big push to the Narendra Modi government’s flagship Digital India programme. The problem is many of the over 2,000 apps are either redundant or overlapping, failing to find many takers.
Digital India aims to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.
It costs anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 100,000 to develop an app. Read more.
E-visa fee hike may hit India's plan to double tourist arrivals in 3 years
India’s plan to double foreign tourist arrivals to 20 million in three years could hit a speed bump with 60 per cent hike in e-visa fees, according to tour operators.
Operators want the government to reverse the decision.
A few days ago, the government increased e-visa fees, taking the travel industry by surprise. For most countries, the fee was hiked from $50 to $80, while for the US and Britain, charges increased from $75 to $100. Read more.
