News Digest: GST Council on MSMEs, whatsApp, freight project, and more

GST Council sets up panel on MSMEs



The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday set up a six-member committee under Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla to look into the problems of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Council also decided to test the feasibility of its proposal to offer cashbacks for digital payments, after some states voiced concerns about such a move impacting their revenues.



Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, which has received a series of warnings and notices from the government over the spread of fake news, has said the company is planning to strengthen its local presence by hiring a top executive, who will than build an India team. The American company has been at the centre of controversy ever since mob killings and lynching incidents had flared up due to free flow of fake news on messaging platforms, especially WhatsApp. Information technology (IT) services company Wipro on Saturday said it had entered into a settlement with National Grid USA Service Company for $75 million (around Rs5 billion). The energy utility major had filed a lawsuit last year for over $140 million (Rs9.6 billion). The effect of this payout will reflect in its financial results for the July-Sep. India may have to wait longer to have its first freight village as the Inland Waterways Authority's (IWA's) idea to have a subordinate body to undertake the execution of such projects has been junked by the shipping ministry.

The IWAI, the nodal agency for national waterways, is engaged in the execution and facilitation of multimodal transportation. It might not be able to focus on the implementation of freight villages.



Bigger sales than Apple? China’s Huawei doesn’t need US



Smartphone sales are falling globally, but a Chinese tech giant whose devices most Americans can’t even buy is doing a booming business, while nipping at the heels of Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment, shipped more than 95 million smartphones in the first half of the year, an increase of more than 30% compared with the same period last year, the company said Friday. The company's sales have risen sharply in markets such as Western Europe, the Middle East and India, according to International Data Corp.