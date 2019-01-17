News digest: Jet Airways' stake sale, angel tax exemption norms, and more

-
ALSO READ
I will strive to transform Jet Airways into a viable business: Nivaan Goyal
Income tax department conducts survey operation at Jet Airways
Lenders to bail out debt-laden Jet Airways after forensic clean chit
Jet Airways: Delaying staff's salary may result in security risk, says DGCA
No coercive action against start-ups for now to recover tax, says CBDT
-
Lenders likely to bag biggest stake in Jet
Even as the talks between Jet Airways and its lenders are learnt to have reached a stage of finality, the Naresh Goyal-led company issued an official statement to scotch any speculation around its foreign partner Etihad offering to raise its stake at a steep discount. Read more
Govt eases angel tax exemption norms
Facing sustained pressure from start-ups and venture capital funds over the so-called angel tax, the government has relaxed norms for seeking exemptions from the controversial levy. The government, via a notification issued on Wednesday, scrapped the existing mechanism to approve start-ups applying for tax breaks under Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act. Read more
I-T refunds in one day likely by 2020
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an integrated income-tax e-filing and centralised processing centre (CPC) portal, which will reduce the return processing time from 63 days to just one day. The new portal is also expected to process the refunds within one day of filing of tax returns, in huge relief for taxpayers. Read more
Companies can raise $750 mn via ECBs: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed entities that are eligible to receive foreign direct investment (FDI) to raise external commercial borrowings (ECBs), by enabling them to raise funds through automatic route up to $750 million per year. Read more
Jet Airways will come out of this: Nivaan Goyal
Almost a decade after having been inducted into
Jet Airways as a management trainee by his father, Nivaan Goyal seems to be ready for a more substantial role in the airline, which is facing financial headwinds. Read more
Uber goes off the beaten track
Regular cars are becoming passé for Uber Technologies as it expands to intra-city buses, quadricycles, electric scooters and electric auto-rickshaws — some of which will be piloted for the first time in the country. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU