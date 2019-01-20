JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Will help ED investigation only if client is granted bail: Michel's lawyer
Business Standard

News digest: L&T share buyback, Jet resolution, PNB exec directors & more

From Jet's lenders awaiting Sebi decision to Paramount's mismanagement, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro, L&T
Larsen & Toubro

Sebi turns down L&T’s Rs 9,000-cr buyback offer

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has denied approval to Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Rs 9,000-crore share buyback plan, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio. Read more

Centre issues order to sack two PNB EDs

The central government has sacked two Punjab National Bank (PNB) executive directors (EDs) for their alleged involvement in the Rs 14,300-crore fraud by a group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The incident came to light a year ago. Read more

Very close to Jet resolution, says SBI chairman

The State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders has not rejected Etihad Airways’ bailout offer for financially stressed Jet Airways and is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision on granting exemptions to the foreign player, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Saturday. Read more

Paramount was Hollywood’s ‘mountain.’ Now it’s a molehill

It was a legendary Hollywood battle, one filled with so much back-stabbing and subterfuge that Vanity Fair likened it to a horror movie: “Wall Street as directed by Hitchcock." Read more
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 00:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements