News digest: L&T share buyback, Jet resolution, PNB exec directors & more

-
ALSO READ
Sebi turns down L&T's Rs 9,000-cr share buyback citing compliance issues
First buyback can bring cheer to L&T's shareholders, say analysts
With 36% growth in Q1 profit, L&T takes a strong start to fiscal year 2019
Analysts keep faith in Larsen & Toubro despite buyback proposal
Services segment's contribution powers L&T to change business mix
-
Sebi turns down L&T’s Rs 9,000-cr buyback offer
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has denied approval to Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Rs 9,000-crore share buyback plan, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio. Read more
Centre issues order to sack two PNB EDs
The central government has sacked two Punjab National Bank (PNB) executive directors (EDs) for their alleged involvement in the Rs 14,300-crore fraud by a group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The incident came to light a year ago. Read more
Very close to Jet resolution, says SBI chairman
The State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders has not rejected Etihad Airways’ bailout offer for financially stressed Jet Airways and is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision on granting exemptions to the foreign player, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Saturday. Read more
Paramount was Hollywood’s ‘mountain.’ Now it’s a molehill
It was a legendary Hollywood battle, one filled with so much back-stabbing and subterfuge that Vanity Fair likened it to a horror movie: “Wall Street as directed by Hitchcock." Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU