News digest: L&T share buyback, Jet resolution, PNB exec directors & more

turns down L&T’s Rs 9,000-cr buyback offer

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has denied approval to Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Rs 9,000-crore share buyback plan, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio. Read more

Centre issues order to sack two EDs

The central government has sacked two Punjab Bank (PNB) executive directors (EDs) for their alleged involvement in the Rs 14,300-crore fraud by a group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The incident came to light a year ago. Read more

Very close to Jet resolution, says SBI chairman

The State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders has not rejected Etihad Airways’ bailout offer for financially stressed Jet Airways and is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision on granting exemptions to the foreign player, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Saturday. Read more

was Hollywood’s ‘mountain.’ Now it’s a molehill

It was a legendary battle, one filled with so much back-stabbing and subterfuge that Vanity Fair likened it to a horror movie: “Wall Street as directed by Hitchcock." Read more