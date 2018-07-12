JUST IN
News digest: Net neutrality, trade war, Sebi's snapchat model, and more

Telecom Commission accepts Trai proposal; clears policy for the sector

Net neutrality gets nod

Net neutrality, a controversial issue around the world, has emerged a winner in India. In a heavy duty meeting on Wednesday, the Telecom Commission, the highest decision-making body in the Department of Telecommunications, approved the net neutrality rules implying internet will remain open to everybody in the country. Read more

US slaps $200 bn tariffs on China

The Trump Administration is readying tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese imports, ranging from burglar alarms to mackerel, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. Read more

Birlas stare at Rs 70-bn loss on sale of More

The promoters of Aditya Birla Retail (ABRL), an unlisted firm operating the More brand of grocery stores, are likely to lose close to $1 billion with the proposed sale of ABRL to Samara Capital, a private equity (PE) firm. Read more

Sebi mulls Snapchat model to boost start-up listings

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is mulling a ‘Snapchat model’ for facilitating listing of Indian start-ups. The multimedia messaging app offered shares without any voting rights during its initial public offering (IPO) last year. Read more
