News digest: Novelis-Aleris deal, Pakistan polls, Airtel Q1 loss, and more

Hindalco's Novelis to buy aluminium products maker for $2.58 billion

Novelis Inc, a 100 per cent US-based subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, on Thursday announced acquiring aluminium products maker Corporation for an enterprise value of $2.58 billion, giving the firm enough room to foray into the high-end and growing aerospace products sector and emerge as a $21-billion company on a consolidated basis.

The acquisition by will be a 100 per cent debt-funded deal, expected to close in nine to 15 months. Novelis will invest $775 million in the equity and takeover debt of Aleris, and it will be refinanced after the acquisition.

claims victory amid poll tampering charges in Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief on Thursday claimed victory in the general elections after his party emerged as the single largest in the Assembly with its candidates winning 104 seats and leading in 14 others, amid rival political parties’ claim of “blatant” rigging.

Jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 58 seats and was leading on four, while (PPP) led by former president Asif Ali Zardari won 37 seats and was leading on six, according to the latest unofficial results.

Bharti Airtel's shocking Q1 result: Profit slumps 74% to Rs 973 million

India's Bharti Ltd posted a surprise first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by tax gains in the period.

Profit fell 73.5 per cent to Rs 973 million ($14.17 million) for the quarter ended June 30, as a pricing war that has upended the telecoms sector continued to weigh on the mobile carrier.

spends Rs 20 million to put an end to social media digs at Kurkure

If you are not living under a rock, you must have come across posts, tweets, videos explaining how Kurkure, a popular snack from the stable of India, can catch fire easily, implying it contains plastic.

India has now secured an interim 'John Doe' or ' Ashok Kumar' order from the Delhi High Court, which could put an end to the controversy — at least on social media.

SBI, PNB, may introduce performance-linked pay for senior management

(SBI), Punjab Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) are planning to introduce performance-linked salary structure for the senior management — a first-of-its-kind move among public sector banks (PSBs).

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta told Business Standard: "The bank is seriously thinking of introducing a system of performance-based incentives for officers above the general manager grade. There will be a component of fixed and variable pay. But it will evolve slowly."