News digest: PM calls meeting, Apple unveils largest iPhone yet, and more

Markets recover as PM calls meet on economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Saturday to take stock of the country’s macroeconomic situation, against the backdrop of a falling rupee and rising petrol and diesel prices. Read more

Met FM before leaving India: Mallya

In a dramatic disclosure, businessman Vijay Mallya, wanted in India for alleged fraud and money laundering, said on Wednesday that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving the country in 2016 in an effort to liquidate his Kingfisher Airlines’ debt. Read more

Jaitley says claim ‘factually false’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday rubbished Vijay Mallya’s claim of having met him before fleeing to London, saying he never gave him an appointment after becoming a minister in 2014 but the fugitive liquor baron misused his position as a Member of Parliament to accost him once in Parliament. Read more

IIP, inflation numbers offer respite

The industrial output and consumer price index-based inflation numbers on Wednesday provided a breather to the Centre, facing flak for its alleged mishandling of the rupee and petroleum prices. Read more

Apple unveils larger iPhones

Apple Inc unveiled larger iPhones and watches based on the design of current models on Wednesday, confirming expectations that the company is making only minor changes to its line-up. Read more