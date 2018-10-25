News digest: RBI rejects liquidity, CBI rejig, Airtel Africa, and more

rejects liquidity window for NBFCs

The (RBI) has ruled out a special refinancing window for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as the regulator feels that there is no systemic risk as of now. Read more

Midnight rejig of brass

(CBI) Director and were stripped of their powers and sent on leave on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in a bid to end the “factional feud” in the agency. Read more

Investors put $1.25 bn in Airtel Africa

announced it was getting six marquee investors to put a total of $1.25 billion in its fully-owned subsidiary, Airtel Africa. This will be through the issuance of fresh equity. The African company will float an ipo on an international stock exchange soon, which has not been chosen yet. Read more