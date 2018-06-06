News digest: Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel, retail credit, STT and more

-
Direct tax panel may suggest single tax on capital market investments
The committee to overhaul the 60-year-old income tax law is considering a single levy on capital market investments, a long pending demand by industry. The panel is expected to soon make a presentation to the Prime Minister’s Office. Read more
After telecom, Reliance Jio to take fight with Bharti Airtel to the cloud
After disrupting the telecom space with Jio, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) has plans to step up the battle with rival Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel. Not just on the ground, but also in the cloud. Read more
Rout on in small, mid caps: Experts blame negative news flow, Q3 earnings
Small- and mid-cap stocks are witnessing a carnage due to unwinding of speculative bets amid regulatory curbs. Read more
Weaponry development subsidy scrapped: Indian firms won't 'Make' anymore
The “Make” procedure, in which Indian defence firms design “high technology, complex systems”, with the defence ministry reimbursing their costs, has been officially declared dead. Read more
Retail credit now bigger market for banks and NBFCs than loans to industry
Retail credit is now a bigger market for banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) than loans to industry and the corporate sector, which have historically been the biggest segment for lenders. Total retail loans (outstanding) reached Rs 31 trillion at the end of March 2018, while bank credit to industry stood at Rs 27 trillion. Read more
