News digest: Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel, retail credit, STT and more

panel may suggest single tax on capital market investments

The committee to overhaul the 60-year-old income tax law is considering a single levy on capital market investments, a long pending demand by industry. The panel is expected to soon make a presentation to the Prime Minister's Office.

After telecom, to take fight with to the cloud

After disrupting the telecom space with Jio, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) has plans to step up the battle with rival Sunil Mittal-led Not just on the ground, but also in the cloud.

Rout on in small, mid caps: Experts blame negative news flow, Q3 earnings

Small- and mid-cap stocks are witnessing a carnage due to unwinding of speculative bets amid regulatory curbs.

Weaponry development subsidy scrapped: Indian firms won't 'Make' anymore

The "Make" procedure, in which Indian defence firms design "high technology, complex systems", with the reimbursing their costs, has been officially declared dead.

now bigger market for banks and NBFCs than to industry

is now a bigger market for banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) than to industry and the corporate sector, which have historically been the biggest segment for lenders. Total retail (outstanding) reached Rs 31 trillion at the end of March 2018, while bank credit to industry stood at Rs 27 trillion.