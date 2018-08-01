News digest: RIL-ONGC dispute, Railways' largest recruitment, and more

wins arbitration case against govt's claim of illegal gas production

In a major blow to the government in the gas migration dispute between Industries (RIL) and state-owned ONGC, an international arbitration tribunal on Tuesday ruled in favour of a consortium led by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate.

The tribunal rejected the government’s claim of by the consortium from the neighbouring block of in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin. In addition, it awarded costs of $8.3 million (Rs 564.40 million), to be paid by the government to the consortium. Read on...

100,000 jobs: for Indian Railways' largest recruitment

The country’s largest transporter has joined hands with the largest information technology services provider to conduct what is being touted as the world’s largest recruitment drive. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be the technology partner of the Indian Railways, which plans to hire about 100,000 people this year through phase-wise online examinations, commencing August 9. Click here to read...