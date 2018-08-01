JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Registrar of Companies didn't get complaint from PMO on PNB fraud: Minister
Business Standard

News digest: RIL-ONGC dispute, Railways' largest recruitment, and more

From tribunal ruling in favour of RIL in its dispute with ONGC to Railways and TCS joining hands to conduct the largest recruitment drive, BS brings you top stories to keep up with the latest news

BS Web Team 

News digest: RIL-ONGC dispute, Railways' largest recruitment, and more

RIL wins arbitration case against govt's claim of illegal gas production

In a major blow to the government in the gas migration dispute between Reliance Industries (RIL) and state-owned ONGC, an international arbitration tribunal on Tuesday ruled in favour of a consortium led by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate.

The tribunal rejected the government’s claim of illegal gas production by the consortium from the neighbouring block of ONGC in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin. In addition, it awarded costs of $8.3 million (Rs 564.40 million), to be paid by the government to the consortium. Read on...

100,000 jobs: TCS tech backbone for Indian Railways' largest recruitment

The country’s largest transporter has joined hands with the largest information technology services provider to conduct what is being touted as the world’s largest recruitment drive. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be the technology partner of the Indian Railways, which plans to hire about 100,000 people this year through phase-wise online examinations, commencing August 9. Click here to read...
First Published: Wed, August 01 2018. 03:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements