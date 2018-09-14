News digest: Shivinder vs Malvinder, PSUs cut dividend, PE space, and more

Mother plays peacemaker for Singh brothers

co-founder Shivinder Singh on Thursday decided to withdraw the case he had filed against his brother, Malvinder Singh, at the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and agreed to try to solve the dispute with mediation from family elder. Read more

PSUs cut dividend 2nd time in a decade

The combined dividend payout by public sector undertakings (PSUs), excluding banks and financials, declined nearly 10 per cent in 2017-18. This was the first time since 2014-15 — and only the second instance in a decade — when the dividend kitty shrank over the previous fiscal year. Read more

E-tailers to pay up to 2% tax at source from Oct

players will have to shell out tax collected at source (TCS) at up to 2 per cent under the goods and services tax (GST) from next month. Read more

Managerial salary fixation freed from govt approval

The has said that government approval will no longer be needed for remuneration to those in top managerial positions, according to a notification issued on Thursday. Read more

Private equity big boys are taking the driver’s seat

A quiet change is happening in the country’s private equity (PE) space, with the big boys signing up more deals where they have either a controlling stake or at least quasi control in the company rather than just being a minority investor. In PE parlance, quasi control means deals in which they have a 26 per cent stake with powers of special resolutions. Read more