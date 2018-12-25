News digest: Single GST rate, HUL found guilty, fake news row, and more

-
ALSO READ
Single GST rates in the works, 28% peak slab to be pruned too: Jaitley
Single GST rate in the process, cutting tax on cement a priority: Jaitley
GST rate cut gets mixed response as some manufacturers gain, others lose
GST rate cut triggers rally in footwear, paint, consumer durable stocks
Letter to BS: GST Council decisions are sound, but don't follow norms
-
Single GST rates in the works, 28% peak slab to be pruned too: Jaitley
A couple of days after cuts in the goods and services tax (GST) rates, Finance Minister and GST Council Chairman Arun Jaitley on Monday raised hopes of further pruning the peak rate (28 per cent) and merging the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. Read more
NAA slaps Rs 3.83-bn penalty on HUL for not reducing MRPs of products
The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 3.83 billion on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). Read more
Max India to sell hospital assets to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care
Analjit Singh-promoted Max India on Monday said it was getting out of the health care business by selling its majority stake to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care. Read more
Govt moves to rein in social media platforms ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Days after enabling 10 security agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt information from computers across the country, the government is moving to rein in social media platforms. Read more
UDAY-II will focus on reducing losses, says power minister R K Singh
The power sector witnessed the maximum number of schemes, web portals and monitoring apps during BJP rule. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU