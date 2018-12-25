JUST IN
News digest: Single GST rate, HUL found guilty, fake news row, and more

Experts said the standard GST rate would be crucial in determining if the move would help industry or not

New Delhi 

Single GST rates in the works, 28% peak slab to be pruned too: Jaitley

A couple of days after cuts in the goods and services tax (GST) rates, Finance Minister and GST Council Chairman Arun Jaitley on Monday raised hopes of further pruning the peak rate (28 per cent) and merging the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. Read more

NAA slaps Rs 3.83-bn penalty on HUL for not reducing MRPs of products


The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 3.83 billion on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). Read more

Max India to sell hospital assets to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care

Analjit Singh-promoted Max India on Monday said it was getting out of the health care business by selling its majority stake to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care. Read more

Govt moves to rein in social media platforms ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Days after enabling 10 security agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt information from computers across the country, the government is moving to rein in social media platforms. Read more

UDAY-II will focus on reducing losses, says power minister R K Singh

The power sector witnessed the maximum number of schemes, web portals and monitoring apps during BJP rule. Read more
First Published: Tue, December 25 2018. 03:04 IST

