News digest: Single GST rate, HUL found guilty, fake news row, and more

Single rates in the works, 28% peak slab to be pruned too: Jaitley

A couple of days after cuts in the (GST) rates, Finance Minister and Council Chairman Arun on Monday raised hopes of further pruning the peak rate (28 per cent) and merging the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. Read more



NAA slaps Rs 3.83-bn penalty on HUL for not reducing MRPs of products



The Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 3.83 billion on Ltd (HUL). Read more

Max India to sell hospital assets to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care



Analjit Singh-promoted Max India on Monday said it was getting out of the health care business by selling its majority stake to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care. Read more

Govt moves to rein in social media platforms ahead of Lok Sabha polls





Days after enabling 10 security agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt information from computers across the country, the government is moving to rein in social media platforms. Read more



UDAY-II will focus on reducing losses, says power minister R K Singh



The witnessed the maximum number of schemes, web portals and monitoring apps during BJP rule. Read more