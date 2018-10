News digest: Stock markets, IL&FS crisis, stressed power projects, and more

Biggest gain for markets in 2 years

The equity markets recovered Thursday’s losses with an across-the-board buying on Friday. The benchmark indices posted their biggest single-day gain in over two years as the spurt in the rupee and the drop in global oil prices improved investor sentiment. Despite another sharp cut in US equities overnight, most markets rebounded globally, as a retreat in bond yields and the dollar helped trigger risk-on bets. Read More





The government-appointed board of directors of (IL&FS) on Friday ordered a full audit of all group companies, nominated directors to key subsidiaries, and initiated austerity measures. Read More RP-Sanjiv Goenka’s food and grocery retail chain, Spencer’s Retail, is in talks with for a minority stake sale, said sources close to the development. Read More on Friday received exemption from the (Sebi) on one-year lock-in period for selling shares by promotors. This will enable the bank to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) licensing guidelines for new private sector banks. Effectively, this entails that can now sell promoters’ shares before March 2019. Read More The country's largest consumer goods company, (HUL), reported a 19.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit on Friday for the July-September quarter, as double-digit sales volume growth continued for a fourth straight quarter. Read More In a move that could help revive the stressed projects of Tata Power, Essar Power, and Adani Power, the government is seeking direction to the (CERC) to amend their power purchase agreements. Read More