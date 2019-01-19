News digest: Sun Pharma stock dips, RIL to take on Amazon, and more

Sun Pharma moves Sebi as stock dips on fresh whistle-blower allegations

The shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged 8.52 per cent to a six-year low on Friday, wiping out Rs 8,735 crore from its market valuation amid reports of a new whistle-blower complaint against the country's largest drugmaker.

Mukesh Ambani to take on Amazon

Reliance Industries (RIL) is ready to unleash its e-commerce dark horse to take on the likes of Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday said Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Infocomm were set to jointly launch their new e-commerce platform in the country.

Global bad debt buyers rethink India plans over resolution delays

A number of marquee global stressed asset firms are making a dash for India, but dragging their feet at the finish line.

Centre's divestment target for FY20 to likely be around Rs 80,000 crore

The disinvestment target for 2019-20 (FY20) is likely to be around Rs 80,000 crore, the same as that of 2018-19 (FY19), said sources in the government.

SoftBank's $400-million investment creates a retail unicorn, almost

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank's $400-million investment in exchange for equity in FirstCry has pushed up the valuation of omni channel baby products company to $800 million, bringing it quite close to the unicorn mark from just about $350 million earlier.