Ninth city gas distribution bidding may fetch Rs 700 billion, says report
News digest: Tata-Mistry case, Vodafone-Idea merger, Jio 2.0, and more

NCLT added that the board is competent to remove its chairman and it does not require a selection committee

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

NCLT dismisses Mistry plea against Tata Sons

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ruled in favour of Tata Sons, dismissing Cyrus Mistry and his
family firms’ petition against the holding company on Monday, marking an end to the first phase of a bitter legal battle that began in December 2016. Read More Vodafone-Idea merger receives conditional nod

Vodafone Idea is on its way to becoming the largest telecom operator in India as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday gave a conditional nod to the merger between the second- and the third- largest telcos in the country. Read more Jio 2.0 to force broadband consolidation

Amid the panic induced by the freezing of bank accounts run by cryptocurrency exchanges in line with the Reserve Bank of

Amid the panic induced by the freezing of bank accounts run by cryptocurrency exchanges in line with the Reserve Bank of
India’s (RBI’s) direction in April, traders in India found a lucrative arbitrage opportunity to mint money like never before. Read More
First Published: Tue, July 10 2018. 02:41 IST

