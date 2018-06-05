News digest: Trade tensions, IPOs, sugar bailout, IBC, and more

-
IPOs set to pick up after lull, firms line up offers worth Rs 200 billion
The activity in the primary markets is set to pick up after a period of lull. According to bankers, more than half a dozen companies are looking to tap the market with their initial public offerings (IPOs) worth a cumulative Rs 200 billion. Read more
Trade tensions intensify with Donald Trump, allies set for showdown
US President Donald Trump is headed for a showdown with America’s allies at a Group of Seven (G-7) summit this week in Quebec, as the European Union (EU) and Canada have threatened retaliatory measures unless he reverses course on new steel and aluminum levies. Read more
Govt may announce a package of almost Rs 80 bn to bail out sugar sector
Days after the ruling BJP suffered an electoral setback, primarily in the sugarcane-growing belt of western Uttar Pradesh, and with farmers in parts of the country stopping supplies of essential commodities to protect price fall, the Centre is expected to announce a fresh package of almost Rs 80 billion to bail out the sugar sector. Read more
1-year report card: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code gets off to a slow start
Only 1.9 per cent of the cases admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) were resolved by the end of December 2017 — a year after the code was put in place. In another 5.6 per cent of the cases admitted, companies are undergoing liquidation. Read more
