News digest: Vodafone-Idea merger, agenda for Sebi's meeting, and more

Sebi may propose removal of shareholding cap for setting up new bourses



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering liberalising rules for starting stock exchanges and depositories. According to sources, the market regulator is likely to propose removal of the shareholding cap for setting up stock exchanges and other market infrastructure intermediaries such as depositories.



The National Anti-Profiteering Authority is calling large fast-moving consumer goods companies to understand if last November’s GST rate cut benefits were passed on to consumers.