News LIVE: Certain positive developments in talks with Ukraine, says Putin

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Volodymyr Zelensky
“There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me,” Putin said after meeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. | (Photo: Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday some progress had been made in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, while the Kremlin said the conflict would end when the West took action to address Moscow concerns. “There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me,” Putin said after meeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. “I will talk about all of this later.” He also stressed Western sanctions would not hinder Russian development and that Russia would end up stronger.
European Union leaders said Friday they will continue applying pressure on Russia by devising a new set of massive sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine while stepping up military support for Kyiv. Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day EU summit outside Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said all options are on the table for a fourth package of coercive measures targeting Russia if President Vladimir Putin escalates his war efforts.
President Joe Biden said on Friday the G7 industrialized nations will revoke Russia's "most favored nation" trade status, and announced a US ban on Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds, the latest steps to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The move would deliver "another crushing below" to Russia, as it continues its aggression in Ukraine, Biden said.
