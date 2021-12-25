News LIVE: Govt cautions people against lowering guard amid Covid surge

Live updates: Noting the world is witnessing a fourth surge in (Covid-19) cases, the government on Friday cautioned people against lowering the guard, particularly during year-end festivities, even as it underlined that infection due to does not necessarily lead to severe symptomatic disease. Addressing a joint press conference, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said Delta continues to be the predominant strain in India, including in the recently identified clusters. "Therefore, we need to continue with the same strategy of following Covid-appropriate behaviour and ramping up (coronavirus) vaccination," he said.

Supplies of essential products and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are expected to remain uninterrupted even as there is the threat of the third wave of the pandemic. The learnings from the first two waves, coupled with the government allowing seamless transportation across state borders, will ensure steady supplies of goods, ranging from edible oils to groceries and snacks.