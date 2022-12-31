News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to be Oppn's PM face in 2024 polls, says Kamal Nath

Live news updates: Senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday said will be the opposition's prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.In an email interview with PTI, Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress' countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country. "As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," he said.

Russian President on Friday voiced confidence that India's presidencies of the SCO and G20 will build multi-dimensional cooperation between the two countries and will strengthen the stability and security in Asia and the entire world. While India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, it took over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on September 16.

The has again urged China to regularly share specific and real-time data on the COVID-19 situation in the country, amid a surge in cases after Beijing relaxed its strict "zero-COVID" policy. The global health agency has asked Chinese health officials to share data on genetic sequencing, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.