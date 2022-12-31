JUST IN
India's presidencies in SCO, G20 to strengthen world stability: Putin
PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express
CAQM invokes Stage III of GRAP as air pollution in Delhi-NCR rises
23,000 acres of land freed from mafia in Madhya Pradesh in 2022: Govt
MoCA asks airlines to modify check-in systems from China, 5 other countries
Indians' overseas financial assets fell $43.9 bn in July-Sep: RBI report
Centre committed to working with all communities: MoS Chandrasekhar
Rishabh Pant's brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident
ED freezes Rs 42.21 crore in relation to gaming application E-nuggets case
CM avoided replying to main issues raised during winter session: Ajit Pawar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India's presidencies in SCO, G20 to strengthen world stability: Putin
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to be Oppn's PM face in 2024 polls, says Kamal Nath

Live news updates: "As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," he said

Topics
Kamal Nath | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress' countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

Live news updates: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition's prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.In an email interview with PTI, Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress' countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country. "As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday voiced confidence that India's presidencies of the SCO and G20 will build multi-dimensional cooperation between the two countries and will strengthen the stability and security in Asia and the entire world. While India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, it took over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on September 16.

The World Health Organization has again urged China to regularly share specific and real-time data on the COVID-19 situation in the country, amid a surge in coronavirus cases after Beijing relaxed its strict "zero-COVID" policy. The global health agency has asked Chinese health officials to share data on genetic sequencing, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kamal Nath

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 07:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU