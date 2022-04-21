LIVE: UK PM Boris Johnson to begin two-day India trip with Gujarat roadshow

Live news updates: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will begin his two-day India trip by a roadshow from Gujarat airport to his hotel in the morning without PM . While the order of events could not be confirmed, sources stated that Johnson, the first British PM to visit Modi's home state, might be meeting chairman and might also host a private dinner later in the day for the who's who of Gujarat industry before heading for Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at in New Delhi on Thursday at around 9.15 pm. He will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

Finance Minister has called for "proactive collective efforts" by the group of the world's top economies to deal with the current slowdown in the growth momentum of the global economy. Addressing fellow ministers and central bank heads of the member countries, the minister attributed the slowdown to "prolonged inflation, supply chain disruption, volatility in energy markets and investor uncertainty", according to a series of Twitter posts by the Ministry of Finance.