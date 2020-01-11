News snapshot, Jan 4-10: Here are the key developments from across India

Saturday

Muzaffarnagar/Meerut (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the families affected by alleged "police excesses" and violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Read more here

Kota (Rajasthan): Criticising his government over the deaths of 107 children in Kota's state-run JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday said their response to the infant deaths could have been more sensitive.

New Delhi: Hundreds of people thronged the streets leading to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Saturday and protested against the mob attack and stone-pelting on devotees at the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Lahore.

Sunday

New Delhi: Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. Read more here

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held telephonic conversations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, voicing India's concerns over the escalating tensions in the Gulf region after the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Read more here

New Delhi/Gorakhpur/Thiruvanathapuram: BJP chief Amit Shah visited several houses in south Delhi, while UP Chief Minister Adityanath walked down to the shop of a Muslim resident in Gorakhpur as the party on Sunday launched a 10-day door-to-door campaign across the country to dispel "misinformation" on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which has triggered a wave of protests since it was passed in December.

Monday

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 in what promises to be a high stake triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge. Read more here

New Delhi: The attack on students and teachers at the Jawarharlal Nehru University by unidentified goons triggered protests across India on Monday as the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.

New Delhi: Two Bangladeshi nationals among five men have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for allegedly causing violence violence during an anti-CAA protest recently at Seempuri in North East Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Tuesday

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered they be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, over seven years after the brutal crime sparked outrage and anger across the country. Read more here

New Delhi: Two days after the mob attack in JNU, no arrests have been made by the Delhi police which received more flak on Tuesday as it came to light that twin FIRs were registered on the night of the campus violence based on the varsity's previous vandalism complaints naming injured students union president Aishe Ghosh and others.

New Delhi: India's GDP growth is seen dipping to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and construction sectors, government data showed on Tuesday. Read more here

Wednesday

New Delhi: Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India to de-escalate tensions with the US following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday while asserting that his country wants peace not war. Read more here

New Delhi: The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on students and teachers of the JNU even as the Centre said on Wednesday that the police got vital clues about the identities of the masked assailants and is on the verge of cracking the case.

New Delhi: Banking and transport services were disrupted and normal life impacted in some parts of the country on Wednesday as tens of thousands of workers affiliated to Left and Congress-backed trade unions led a strike to protest the union government's economic policies. Read more here

Thursday

New Delhi: JNU students protesting against the violence on the university campus tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday after a failed meeting with HRD ministry officials, but were stopped and later detained by police, with some of them receiving injuries as they were roughed up when the cops put them in buses and autorickshaws.Read more here

New Delhi: The country is going through difficult times and there is so much violence that endeavour should be for peace, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday while refusing to entertain a plea seeking the Citizenship Amendment Act be declared constitutional.

Mumbai: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in several cases of extortion and attempt to murder, has been arrested by the Mumbai police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) after being on the run for two decades, a top official said on Thursday.

Friday

Kannauj (UP): Around 20 people were feared killed on Friday in a massive fire that broke out following a collision between a private sleeper bus and a truck near Chiloi village under Chhibramau police station area here, said police. Read more here

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday claimed that nine students seven of whom are from Left leaning bodies including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were identified as suspects in the violence in the varsity campus but did not name any group yet for the brutal attack by masked goons on students and teachers that left 36 injured. Read more here

New Delhi: In a significant judgment with implications on basic freedoms beyond Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Friday said internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all curbs in the union territory.