News updates: Lanka ruling party to nominate Wickremesinghe for presidency

Live news updates: Sri Lanka's ruling party has said they would nominate interim President to the presidency when the Parliament elects a new President on July 20. Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary, Sagara Kariyawasam said on Friday in a statement that the SLPP would nominate Wickremesinghe and support him in the vote.

The third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting began on Friday in Indonesia's Bali resort island, with the finance leaders seeking ways to tackle global economic threats impacted by the ongoing Russia- conflict. In the opening remarks, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati called on members to go further by taking concrete actions based on the spirit of cooperation and collaboration to address the global challenges and helping low-income countries facing soaring prices in food and energy.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by leader Shashi Tharoor, on July 19 (Tuesday) will examine the working of the 2020. The officials from the Ministry of Information and Technology are likely to appear before this Committee.