News updates: PM to lay foundation of Rs 5k-cr NTPC green energy projects

Live news updates: Prime Minister will on Saturday dedicate and also lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited worth over Rs 5,200 crore, and launch power sector's revamped distribution sector scheme as well as the national solar rooftop portal. He will participate in the grand finale marking the culmination of 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya -- Power @2047' at 12:30 PM via video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

A team of Indian scientists have found that the monkeypox virus strain circulating in the country is different from the strain that caused 'superspreader events' in Europe, leading to a global outbreak of the disease. The team from Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Pune, conducted genetic sequencing of two monkeypox cases from Kerala. The data showed that the virus strain present in the country is A.2, that was recently imported to India from the Middle East.

The does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades, until the Indian Ocean nation has an adequate macroeconomic policy framework in place, the lender said. In a statement, the said needed to adopt structural reforms that focus on economic stabilisation and tackle the root causes of its crisis, which has starved it of foreign exchange and led to shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

and accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of a key southern city in May. Both sides said the assault was premeditated with the aim of covering up atrocities. Separatist authorities and Russian officials said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded another 75.