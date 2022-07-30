JUST IN

News updates: PM to lay foundation of Rs 5k-cr NTPC green energy projects
Delhi Lokayukta seeks report on 'irregularities in classroom construction'
We exposed exaggerated claims by developed nations on climate finance: Govt
Coronavirus causes less severe illness in children than adults: Govt
PM Modi to lay foundation of Rs 5k-crore NTPC green energy projects
CWG: Cricket wins on debut but India lose; paddlers, shuttlers have it easy
Delhi sees over 1k new cases for 3rd day in a row; positivity rate at 7.36%
Medical students back from Ukraine stuck between a rock and a hard place
Monkeypox strain in India different from Europe, says ICMR-NIV study
Supertech twin tower demolition to happen on Aug 21: Noida Authority to SC
Delhi Lokayukta seeks report on 'irregularities in classroom construction'

News updates: PM to lay foundation of Rs 5k-cr NTPC green energy projects

Live news updates: During the programme, the prime minister will launch the revamped distribution sector scheme

Narendra Modi | NTPC | ICMR

New Delhi 
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the national solar rooftop portal.

Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday dedicate and also lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited worth over Rs 5,200 crore, and launch power sector's revamped distribution sector scheme as well as the national solar rooftop portal. He will participate in the grand finale marking the culmination of 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya -- Power @2047' at 12:30 PM via video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

A team of Indian scientists have found that the monkeypox virus strain circulating in the country is different from the strain that caused 'superspreader events' in Europe, leading to a global outbreak of the disease. The team from Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Pune, conducted genetic sequencing of two monkeypox cases from Kerala. The data showed that the virus strain present in the country is A.2, that was recently imported to India from the Middle East.

The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades, until the Indian Ocean nation has an adequate macroeconomic policy framework in place, the lender said. In a statement, the World Bank said Sri Lanka needed to adopt structural reforms that focus on economic stabilisation and tackle the root causes of its crisis, which has starved it of foreign exchange and led to shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

Russia and Ukraine accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of a key southern city in May. Both sides said the assault was premeditated with the aim of covering up atrocities. Separatist authorities and Russian officials said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded another 75.
First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 07:04 IST

`