News updates: Putin asks Kyiv to accept Russia's terms or brace for worst

Live news updates: With Russia's military action in in its fifth month, Russian President on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that has barely started its action. Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fuelling the hostilities, charging that "the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian". "It's a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it looks like it's heading in that direction," he added.

Prime Minister will attend the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' (AJML) on Friday at 6 pm. He will also address the gathering during the event. The keynote address at the first AJML will be delivered by Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore, on 'Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth'. The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion by Mathias Cormann (OECD Secretary-General) and Arvind Panagariya (Professor, Columbia University).

resigned as UK Prime Minister following a series of resignations from his ministers who sailed him through thick and thin times of his tenure but finally said it had become “too much”. Rishi Sunak, who resigned as UK Finance Minister two days ago, is a top contender to be the British Prime Minister. Sunak is seen by the bookmakers Ladbrokes as joint favourite alongside former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt.