Newsmaker: The mission Justice Gita Mittal is going to fulfil a tricky one

Recently appointed Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the first woman to achieve this honour, Justice Gita Mittal is known to always have been true to her calling. Having completed her initial education from the Lady Shriram College in Delhi University, as a young woman, Mittal enrolled to study law at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University.

She began practising law in 1981. Now, more than 35 years later, she has become the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. She has picked up awards — not without controversy — and learning on the way ...