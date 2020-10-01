NGOs are expected to adhere to our laws: MEA on action against Amnesty

-
ALSO READ
Amnesty's statement far from truth, attempt to influence probe: MHA
FCRA Bill passed in Lok Sabha, civil society says it will throttle NGOs
Amnesty International shuts India operations, says govt 'freezing dissent'
Beyond FCRA
Home Ministry approves FCRA licence to Golden Temple for 5 years
-
Faced with criticism over action against human rights organisation Amnesty International, India on Thursday said it expects other governments not to condone contravention of the country's laws by any entity.
"NGOs (non-governmental organisations) are expected to adhere to all our laws including in respect of foreign funding just as they presumably would in other countries including the US and in the European Union," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.
He was asked about concerns expressed by several countries like the US and the UK as well as by the 27-nation grouping European Union over the action against Amnesty International by Indian authorities.
"We also expect that other governments would not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity," Srivastava added.
Amnesty International on Tuesday said it is halting all its activities in India due to freezing of its accounts and claimed that it is being subjected to an "incessant witch-hunt" over unfounded and motivated allegations.
The home ministry, however, said the organisation's claims that it is being subjected to an "incessant witch-hunt" were unfortunate, exaggerated and far from the truth.
The ministry said that Amnesty International had received permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) only once and that too 20 years ago (on December 19, 2000).
Since then, it said, the organisation, despite its repeated applications, has been denied FCRA approval by successive governments since as per law it is not eligible for it.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU