Nirav Modi further remanded to custody in UK prison until August 22

-
ALSO READ
Nirav Modi to appear today through videolink from prison for UK hearing
Nirav Modi likely to be held in separate cell in Wandsworth prison
UK High Court hears Nirav Modi's bail plea, ruling expected on Tuesday
UK court extends remand of diamond merchant Nirav Modi till June 27
Nirav Modi arrested in London, to appear in UK court today
-
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until August 22.
During a short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from Wandsworth prison, the judge extended Modi's remand till August 22.
Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly $2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case.
He appeared for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court earlier last month.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU