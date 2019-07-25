Nirav Modi further remanded to custody in UK prison until August 22

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  London 

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until August 22.

During a short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from Wandsworth prison, the judge extended Modi's remand till August 22.

Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly $2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case.

He appeared for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court earlier last month.

First Published: Thu, July 25 2019. 15:12 IST

