Nirav Modi to be extradited to India after London High Court rejects appeal

Nirav Modi, India's fugitive diamond merchant, will soon be extradited to India. On Wednesday, the London High Court rejected Modi's plea against the extradition in the (PNB) loan scam case. He will be tried on the charges of here in India.

The High Court ruled that his risk of suicide is not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him to India to face charges of fraud and .

The 51-year-old businessman was declared a fugitive economic offender (FEO) by the Indian government in 2019. A special court in July 2020 ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to confiscate Modi's properties that have not been kept as a mortgage or personal guarantee to PNB. The total properties that could be confiscated were 39 with a total worth of over Rs 500 crore.

Modi has two cases registered against him. One case, that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is about defrauding the public sector bank PNB to obtain fraudulent letters of understanding (LOUs). The second case, being investigated by the ED, is about Modi laundering the loan money and removing the evidence. He also faces the charges of "criminal intimidation to cause death".