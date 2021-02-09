No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 15 states, union territories: Govt

Fifteen states and Union Territories have not reported any death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the government said on Tuesday, indicating the pandemic could be waning in the country.



Seven states and Union Territories have not reported a fatality in the last week, said government officials at a press conference in Delhi.



India remains the second most-affected nation in terms of Covid-19 cases, but deaths due to the disease are declining and recoveries increasing.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent weeks has said India had managed to contain the disease through its indigenous efforts. "Corona was an unknown enemy. But India, to save its citizens, fought an unknown enemy. The glory of winning that fight does not go to any government or individual. But the credit does go to India," he Modi said in Parliament on Monday.