No Covid-19-related death in 15 states, union territories in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Russia asked to apply for Sputnik V vaccine trials in India via local rep
Govt to back phase-3 trials, manufacture of Russian vaccine: NITI Aayog
Does govt have Rs 80,000 cr to buy, give out vaccine, Serum Inst chief asks
Seven important Coronavirus vaccine updates that you need to know
India Coronavirus Dispatch: How do we deal with vaccine hesitancy?
-
No Covid-19-related death was reported in 15 states and union territories in the last 24 hours and none in seven states in the last three weeks as India continued to decline its epidemic curve, health ministry data showed.
There has been a 55 per cent fall in the average daily deaths in the past five weeks — from over 200 in the second week of January to less than 100 in early February.
Kerala and Maharashtra continued to account for more than 70 per cent of the total active caseload. While the number has declined in Maharashtra in the last one month, it shows no sign of abatement in Kerala. For India, the cumulative positivity rate has come down to 5.35 per cent with only 58 cases per million reported in the last week.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate the city for reporting no deaths on Tuesday. “Corona cases have declined and vaccination is gathering speed. We still have to be cautious and take precautions.”
ALSO READ: Covid-19 may have taken 'convoluted path' to Wuhan, says WHO team leader
India will start administering the second dose of vaccine to health workers from February 13. More than 6.3 million have received the jab.
The national committee on adverse effects following immunisation, which held its meeting on February 5, has sought the chemical analysis and histopathology or biopsy report of three deaths to conduct a casualty assessment. The committee, which discussed eight cases of adverse effects, has found no relation of hospitalisation or deaths in the other five cases with the vaccine.
“We will proactively put this information in the public domain,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, health and family welfare ministry.
The government is also keeping an eye on the variants and the effect of vaccines on them. Regarding the South African mutation, V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog, said some studies show the vaccines have been found to be effective against preventing serious disease and improving mortality but not very effective in mild cases.
“Covishield continues to be effective...We have no concern at this point. We have a system to detect the variant,” Paul said. “We are sequencing the viruses being isolated in the country. We will intensify our surveillance. This variant (South African) is not in the country,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU