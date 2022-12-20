No cyber attack on census data centre, optimum security in place, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Podcast: Census delayed, milk prices, oil prices in 2023, network splicing
Podcast: How will the delay in conducting a Census affect India?
AIIMS cyberattack: eHospital data restored, network being sanitised
2,000 Indian websites hacked in June-July, highest threat from Far East
What is a cybercrime portal? Here's how to check complaint status online
-
A multi-layered security approach has been adopted for the safety of census data and there has been no cyber attack or data hacking incident in the system, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Tuesday.
He said the intent of the government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on March 28, 2019, but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the census and related field activities have been postponed until further orders.
"Multiple layered security approach has been adopted for security and safety of census data. Data is encrypted at the data collection device, during the transmission and at servers and storage.
"Advisories from National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) are implemented to make the data centres secure," Rai said in Lok Sabha.
Replying to another question, the minister said, "No cyber attack or data hacking incident has been observed in the data centre or its disaster recovery sites of the office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 16:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU