No data has leaked from Co-WIN portal, info safe: Health ministry

-
ALSO READ
Six killed in gas leak in Gujarat's Surat, 20 others hospitalised
Declassified report provides no support for Covid lab-leak theory: US media
One killed, 2 others hurt in a factory gas leak in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
Booster doses of current Covid-19 vaccines may not be enough: WHO
People may need another booster dose in fall of 2022: Moderna CEO Bancel
-
The Union health ministry Friday asserted that no data has leaked from the Co-WIN portal and the entire information of people is safe and secure as this digital platform does not collect either the address of a person nor the RT-PCR test results for Covid vaccination.
"There have been several media reports claiming that the data stored in Co-WIN portal has been leaked online.
"It is clarified that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on this digital platform," the ministry said in a statement.
"It is also clarified that while Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion is not correct, as Co-WIN collects neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for COVID-19 vaccination," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU