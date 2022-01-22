No data has leaked from Co-WIN portal, info safe: Health ministry

The Union Friday asserted that no data has leaked from the Co-WIN portal and the entire information of people is safe and secure as this digital platform does not collect either the address of a person nor the RT-PCR test results for Covid vaccination.

"There have been several media reports claiming that the data stored in Co-WIN portal has been leaked online.

"It is clarified that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on this digital platform," the ministry said in a statement.

"It is also clarified that while Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion is not correct, as Co-WIN collects neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for COVID-19 vaccination," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)